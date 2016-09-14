Photos: Sikh hate crimes since 9/11 The first victim of a revenge killing after the September 11, 2001, attacks was not a Muslim but a Sikh. Balbir Singh Sodhi was gunned down at the gas station he managed in Mesa, Arizona, by a man who wanted to kill "towel heads." Balbir's younger brother, Rana Singh Sodhi, kneels next to a memorial the family erected at the gas station. He became a voice for the Sikh community after his brother's murder. Hide Caption 1 of 7

Dr. Prabhjot Singh was beaten in 2013 by a group of young men and boys who accosted him near Central Park in New York and shouted racial slurs. He and his wife, Manmeet, wish to raise their sons in an America without hate.

In 2003, Avtar Singh, center, was shot in his 18-wheeler while waiting for his son to pick him up in Phoenix. The shooter yelled: "Go back to where you came from."

Cab driver Rajinder Singh Khalsa, right, was beaten unconscious in Richmond Hill, New York, by attackers who mocked his turban and yelled: "Go back to your country." Five men were convicted in the incident.

Family and friends gather to mourn the killing of six Sikhs at a gurdwara in Oak Creek, Wisconsin. The 2012 shooting rampage by a white supremacist was the deadliest attack on Sikhs in America.

Los Angeles County bus driver Balwinder Jit Singh was attacked on his bus by a man who called Singh a "terrorist" and a "suicide bomber." His attacker was charged with a hate crime; Singh was left with a disfigured face.