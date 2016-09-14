Now you can get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

(CNN) The ceasefire continues...More campaign twists and turns... And a new challenge for Facebook. It's Wednesday and here are the 5 things you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door.

1. Syria

How's that tenuous Syria ceasefire doing? So far so good, actually. The first full day passed without incident , but aid agencies have not been able to confirm the area is secure enough to deliver assistance. That's one of the reasons this whole deal was put in place -- so hundreds of thousands of Syrians could benefit from some much-needed humanitarian aid.

2. Campaign 2016