1. Syria
How's that tenuous Syria ceasefire doing? So far so good, actually. The first full day passed without incident, but aid agencies have not been able to confirm the area is secure enough to deliver assistance. That's one of the reasons this whole deal was put in place -- so hundreds of thousands of Syrians could benefit from some much-needed humanitarian aid.
2. Campaign 2016
House Democrats want the Trump Foundation investigated because of a large donation Trump reportedly made to Florida attorney general Pam Bondi in 2013. The Dems think that money was used to dissuade Bondi's office from investigating Trump University. Meanwhile, Trump will release his medical records on, where else, The Dr. Oz Show. Oh, also, police are looking for the guy who was filmed apparently punching a protester at a Trump rally.
3. Refugees
The U.S. is planning to accept up to 110,000 refugees in 2017. That's a big increase from the 85,000 it'll accept in 2016. The reason? Basically, there's a lot of terrible stuff going on in the world and the administration is trying to be consistent with its belief that people should be able to remove themselves from such suffering. Look for mention of this on the campaign trail.
4. Facebook
A 14-year-old girl is suing Facebook after a naked picture of her was allowed to be posted on the site. Facebook's request to dismiss the case was denied on Monday, which means it will go to a full trial. The issue at hand here is whether Facebook could have used existing technology to track the photo and prevent it from being shared or republished. (Facebook uses such a tool to prevent child exploitation photos from being published on the site.)
5. India
Two people were killed in the Indian city of Bangalore following protests over a controversial water deal. The Indian Supreme Court recently ruled to allot water to farmers in the drought-stricken state of Tamil Nadu, but people in Karnataka, where the regional water source originates, are angry because the deal limits their water. All of this is happening as the ultra wet monsoon season comes to a close in the area, making water harder to come by.
What Israel will get from the US in military aid in the next 10 years, the largest of its kind ever. Israel had asked for $45 billion.
