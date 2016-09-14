Breaking News

Stuntman Eddie Braun to try Evel Knievel's failed Snake River jump

By Brandon Griggs, CNN

Updated 9:00 PM ET, Wed September 14, 2016

Evel Knievel sits in his steam-powered &quot;rocket cycle&quot; before his September 8, 1974, attempt to jump the Snake River Canyon near Twin Falls, Idaho. (Note his lucky rabbit&#39;s foot.) Forty-two years later, Hollywood stuntman Eddie Braun plans to try the same jump, in a replica of Knievel&#39;s aircraft, to honor his daredevil hero.
At right is the ramp Knievel built to jump the Snake River. Braun has erected his own 10-story ramp on private property several miles upriver and is scheduled to attempt his jump on Saturday, September 17.
Knievel surveys the canyon, which is about a quarter-mile wide and up to 500 feet deep in places. He had initially hoped to jump the Grand Canyon, but the federal government wouldn&#39;t give him a permit.
Knievel, center, and his team with their first test rocket. Knievel hired engineers Doug Malewicki and Robert Truax to build the craft and its steam engine.
Their first prototype, the Skycycle X-1, plummeted into the Snake River. Knievel&#39;s engineers built subsequent models to be less like a motorcycle and more like a rocket.
Knievel, in his trademark star-spangled jumpsuit, at an August 1974 event in Toronto, Ontario -- his last jump before the Snake River Canyon stunt. By 1974 Knievel was a household name who could sell out large arenas for his ramp-to-ramp jumps over cars and trucks.
A master showman and self-promoter, Knievel built enormous anticipation for the jump. He developed a working relationship with ABC Sports, which often televised his jumps -- and slow-motion footage of his famous crashes -- although the network balked at his price for the Snake River stunt. Knievel eventually hired boxing promoter Bob Arum to broadcast the jump on closed-circuit television and in movie theaters.
Knievel climbs into his Skycycle X-2 on the launch ramp. To get permission from the state of Idaho to do the jump, the X-2 was registered as an airplane instead of a motorcycle. It&#39;s still owned by the Knievel estate and is sometimes displayed in museums.
Knievel blasts off. Braun, using almost identical technology, expects to travel more than 2,000 feet in the air at speeds of 400 mph.
A parachute on Knievel&#39;s Skycycle opened prematurely at launch, hindering his ascent. Winds dragged his craft backward and he ended up in the canyon, where he landed only a few feet from the river. If he had landed in the water, Knievel, who was strapped into the Skycycle, almost certainly would have drowned. He suffered only minor injuries.
Although it failed, the Snake River Canyon jump added to Knievel&#39;s already considerable legend. He broke his pelvis while attempting his next jump, eight months later at London&#39;s Wembley Stadium, and attempted six more public jumps before retiring in 1980. He died in 2007. &quot;My dad jumped 275 times, and it&#39;s not the 260 times he made it that made him famous,&quot; his son Kelly Knievel says. &quot;It&#39;s the 15 times he crashed.&quot;
Story highlights

  • Eddie Braun says he has spent $1.5 million to recreate Evel Knievel's ill-fated 1974 jump
  • Knievel's son: "He'll be lucky if he doesn't blow up on the ramp"

(CNN)On September 8, 1974, Evel Knievel climbed into a steam-powered "rocket cycle" and blasted off a cliff over Idaho's Snake River.

He failed to reach the other side when his craft's parachute deployed too soon and landed him -- largely unhurt -- at the bottom of the canyon, but the much-hyped stunt only added to Knievel's daredevil legend.
    Now, 42 years later, veteran Hollywood stuntman Eddie Braun plans to pay homage to the late Knievel by making the jump himself. After years of planning, Braun says he will attempt the Snake River Canyon leap on Saturday with the same type of aircraft and technology.
    "Evel Knievel left one side of the canyon in 1974," said Braun, who was a lead stuntman on the "Rush Hour" movies with Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker. "In 2016, I hope his spirit lands on the other side."
    You might think such a tribute would thrill Knievel's son Kelly, who oversees his dad's commercial brand and legacy. But no. In fact, he has deeply ambivalent feelings about Braun's stunt.
    "I just think he's out of his mind," Kelly Knievel said in a recent interview. "I'm skeptical he's going to make it over the canyon. He'll be lucky if he doesn't blow up on the ramp."
    Stuntman Eddie Braun, left, and Kelly Knievel in 2015 with Braun&#39;s &quot;Evel Spirit&quot; rocket.
    Stuntman Eddie Braun, left, and Kelly Knievel in 2015 with Braun's "Evel Spirit" rocket.

    A real-life 'superhero'

    Ask Braun why he is doing this and he'll tell you a story about how, as a boy in the early 1970s, he met Knievel during an event at the old Ascot Park racetrack in Gardena, California.
    Entranced with the car-jumping motorcyclist, young Eddie pushed his way through the crowd to get Knievel's autograph.
    "This guy wore a cape. He was like a superhero. He was larger than life," Braun said. "It made such an impression on me. From that moment on I didn't want to do anything else but be like Evel Knievel."
    He wasn't alone. Back then, kids everywhere grabbed their wheelie bikes, made rickety ramps and staged backyard jumps to be more like the daredevil in the star-spangled white jumpsuit. His influence lives on today in extreme sports, where every high-flying BMX or motocross rider seems to be channeling his fearless spirit.
    Knievel got his start in the mid-1960s, jumping rows of cars at rural fairgrounds around the West before ABC's "Wide World of Sports" took interest and began televising his exploits. With each successful jump, audiences wanted him to leap one more car -- 14! 15! 16! -- which he did with astonishing ease.
    But it's Knievel's crashes that people most remember. His failed attempt to leap the Caesar's Palace fountains on New Year's Eve 1967 was replayed over and over on TV, his crumpled body tumbling in slow motion across a Las Vegas parking lot. After the crash, Knievel lay unconscious in a Nevada hospital for almost a month.
    Eight years later he cleared 12 buses in front of 90,000 people at London's Wembley Stadium before crashing in similarly spectacular fashion. Over his career he suffered multiple concussions, shattered his pelvis three times and broke more than 35 bones.
    "My dad jumped 275 times, and it's not the 260 times he made it that made him famous," Kelly Knievel said. "It's the 15 times he crashed."
    Braun understands this. It's the fascination we all have with death.
    "Nobody wants to see me get killed," he said. "But they also don't want to miss it if I do."

    No suicide mission

    Braun, 54, has spent three years preparing for this jump, which will mirror Knievel's in almost every way.
    He enlisted Scott Truax -- son of Robert Truax, who built Knievel's Skycycle -- to design his rocket, named Evel Spirit. They have replicated the elder Truax's original steam engine but re-engineered its parachute-deployment system.
    Braun will leap from private property near Twin Falls, a few miles upriver from Knievel's original spot, where he has built a 10-story ramp. He said he has insurance and all the necessary federal and state permits.
    "We even had to get permission from the FAA," said Braun, who estimates he has spent $1.5 million out of his own pocket on the venture.
    If all goes according to plan Braun's craft will fly some 2,000 feet into the air at a top speed of more than 400 mph. He'll deploy an initial parachute to slow him down, followed by a second chute that will gently lower the rocket to the ground on the other side of the canyon. Braun himself will not be wearing a parachute, he said.
    Some people, including Kelly Knievel and a Twin Falls city councilman, have been vocal about their doubts that Braun can pull it off.
    "I wouldn't get in a piece of tin and blast off over a cliff," Knievel told CNN. "If he makes it, he'll be honoring my dad's legacy. If he splats his brains out in the canyon it'll be a different story."
    Braun doesn't sound worried.
    "I've been fueled by the skeptics, the people who think it can't be done," he said. "There are people who say I'm on a suicide mission, or that I'm going to blow up. But I'm not a foolish man. I'm not doing something stupid."

    Fulfilling a dream

    The jump is set for Saturday, September 17, although Braun said he may postpone it a few days if the weather doesn't cooperate.
    There's only room at the launch site for a few hundred spectators, so Braun is hoping to livestream the event. His crew is also filming the jump for a documentary.
    The Snake River Canyon feat may not seem as spectacular in 2016 to audiences jaded by jetpack pilot Yves Rossy, high-wire walker Nik Wallenda or the aerial exploits of athletes in ESPN's X Games. But to Braun, it's a deeply personal way to honor the man who inspired him.
    "I bristle when people say, 'You're doing something Evel Knievel couldn't do.' It's not about doing something Evel Knievel couldn't do. It's about fulfilling his dream," he said. "How many people get to fulfill the dream of their hero?"