This is what pure joy looks like

AJ Willingham

Updated 8:25 AM ET, Wed September 14, 2016

Story highlights

  • Hannah and Dawson were inseparable in a Chinese orphanage
  • Prepare to cry at their reunion

(CNN)A little boy and a little girl who grew up together in a Chinese orphanage shared a tear-jerking reunion an ocean away from where their friendship began.

Four-year-old Hannah was adopted from China by the Sykes family in North Texas.
    As the Sykes' were going over Hannah's adoption materials, they noticed, in nearly every picture, Hannah was holding hands or playing with a little boy.
    Sharon Sykes, Hannah's mom, learned that he was her best friend. The two shared a weekend foster mother and even called each other brother and sister.
    The Sykes' were determined to find the little boy his own home, and after posting about him on Facebook, a couple from the same area, the Clarys, decided to make him part of their family. They named him Dawson.
    The two families knew they had to reunite the little friends, and their meeting at the Dallas-Fort Worth airport couldn't have been any more beautiful.
    "They must have hugged 400 times! They kept hugging and getting so giddy that they would fall over," Dawson's mom Amy Clary told KTVT.
    By chance, or by an act of love, the two children who grew up together now live five minutes apart.