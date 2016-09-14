Hong Kong (CNN) Quan Peng's wheelchair doesn't have brakes or any kind of motor. To propel and stop himself he only uses his hands.

In the past two years, Quan has gone through more than 60 pairs of canvas gloves on his 3,000-mile (5,000 kilometers) journey across China -- by wheelchair.

"I want to tell the world that disabled people can survive independently," he said.

His destination -- Sanya, in China's southernmost Hainan province -- is often referred to by the Chinese as the "edge of the world."

"I once told a girl that I'd take her to see the edge of the world, but she didn't believe that a man like me was capable of doing that," he said when CNN caught up with him in Hong Kong.

Read More