CNN Student News - September 15, 2016

September 15, 2016

September 15, 2016

With a major typhoon barreling toward southeast China, we're looking at how the terrain contributes to the danger. With the 2016 Paralympic Games taking place in Brazil, we're showing you how nothing could keep one competitor off the track. And with self-driving cars being tested in Pittsburgh, we're explaining what it's like to get behind the wheel but not actually steer it.

