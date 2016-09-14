World Nomad Games: Decapitated goats and Steven Seagal

Story highlights Kyrgyzstan hosted World Nomad Games

40 nations took part in week-long competition

(CNN) Steven Seagal, goat-carcass polo and men on fire riding horses through the Kyrgyz countryside -- it sounds like an ambitious pitch for a Hollywood blockbuster.

Welcome to the 2016 World Nomad Games, which features eagle hunting, bone throwing ... and men trying to hurl a decapitated goat into a goal.

Some 2,000 athletes from 40 nations competed at this month's second edition, held near the shores of Kyrgyzstan's Lake Issyk-Kul in Cholpon-Ata City.

Eagle hunting is one of the events at the Games.

Action hero Seagal was a guest at the opening ceremony as the Games lifted off in style. A friend of Russian president Vladimir Putin, the American actor has reportedly been visiting leaders of post-Soviet republics such as Chechnya and Belrus.

Read More