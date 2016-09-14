Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

World Nomad Games: Decapitated goats and Steven Seagal

Updated 5:12 AM ET, Wed September 14, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

The 2016 World Nomad Games was held near the shores of Lake Issyk-Kul in Cholpon-Ata City, Kyrgyzstan.
Photos: Horseback stunts and goat throwing
The 2016 World Nomad Games was held near the shores of Lake Issyk-Kul in Cholpon-Ata City, Kyrgyzstan.
Hide Caption
1 of 6
The Central Asian nation welcomed 2,000 athletes from 40 nations across the world to compete in a range of traditional nomad sports.
Photos: Horseback stunts and goat throwing
The Central Asian nation welcomed 2,000 athletes from 40 nations across the world to compete in a range of traditional nomad sports.
Hide Caption
2 of 6
A Kyrgyz berkutchi -- an eagle hunter -- pictured in action in the Salbuurun event, which comprises of three different hunting techniques involving dogs and birds.
Photos: Horseback stunts and goat throwing
A Kyrgyz berkutchi -- an eagle hunter -- pictured in action in the Salbuurun event, which comprises of three different hunting techniques involving dogs and birds.
Hide Caption
3 of 6
Riders entertained the crowd at the host village near&lt;a href=&quot;http://worldnomadgames.com/en/places/Kyrchyn-Gorge/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; Kyrchyn Gorge&lt;/a&gt;.
Photos: Horseback stunts and goat throwing
Riders entertained the crowd at the host village near Kyrchyn Gorge.
Hide Caption
4 of 6
Horses are an integral part of Nomad culture and are at the center of the Games. Foreign teams were able to rent animals in order to compete.
Photos: Horseback stunts and goat throwing
Horses are an integral part of Nomad culture and are at the center of the Games. Foreign teams were able to rent animals in order to compete.
Hide Caption
5 of 6
Kok-Boru is a traditional sport where each team has to try to throw a decapitated goat into the opposition&#39;s goal to win a point. Games consist of three 20-minute periods.
Photos: Horseback stunts and goat throwing
Kok-Boru is a traditional sport where each team has to try to throw a decapitated goat into the opposition's goal to win a point. Games consist of three 20-minute periods.
Hide Caption
6 of 6
Nomad Games teaseNomad Games 4Nomad Games 2Nomad Games 5Nomad Games 6Nomad Games 7

Story highlights

  • Kyrgyzstan hosted World Nomad Games
  • 40 nations took part in week-long competition

(CNN)Steven Seagal, goat-carcass polo and men on fire riding horses through the Kyrgyz countryside -- it sounds like an ambitious pitch for a Hollywood blockbuster.

Welcome to the 2016 World Nomad Games, which features eagle hunting, bone throwing ... and men trying to hurl a decapitated goat into a goal.
    Some 2,000 athletes from 40 nations competed at this month's second edition, held near the shores of Kyrgyzstan's Lake Issyk-Kul in Cholpon-Ata City.
    Eagle hunting is one of the events at the Games.
    Eagle hunting is one of the events at the Games.
    Action hero Seagal was a guest at the opening ceremony as the Games lifted off in style. A friend of Russian president Vladimir Putin, the American actor has reportedly been visiting leaders of post-Soviet republics such as Chechnya and Belrus.
    The event aims to show the world "the greatness of nomadic civilization" and "values of peace, culture and life of each ethnic group of nomadic world."
    Read More
    Among the 16 "ethnosports" on show -- six more than the inaugural Games of 2014 -- was Kok-Buru, where two teams of horsemen try to push a headless goat into the goal.
    Its name translates to "gray wolf" in English, in reference to the threat tribes faced from predators attacking their livestock.
    The opening ceremony was a spectacular affair with Seagal entering upon horseback.
    The opening ceremony was a spectacular affair with Seagal entering upon horseback.
    The host nation won the Kok-Buru tournament after defeating Kazakhstan 15-3 in the final, while China came third.
    It also came top of the overall medal table with 79 medals -- 25 of them gold.
    Kok-Boru can also ben known as Buzkashi or Oglak Tartis.
    Kok-Boru can also ben known as Buzkashi or Oglak Tartis.
    Other contests included horseback javelin-throwing, wrestling on a horse, and traditional archery.
    Many of those attending stayed in traditional yurts in Kyrchyn Gorge, while there were a number of concerts and activities for spectators.