Story highlights White Sox set world record for dog attendance

This is a noble and worthwhile achievement

(CNN) Dogs and baseball are two of the greatest things in the world, and the Chicago White Sox combined them both to record-breaking effect.

Lots of baseball teams host "Bark in the Park" nights, where fans can bring their favorite dog friends to the stadium for a night (or day) of inter-species sports fun.

The White Sox perfected this tradition when they set the WORLD RECORD for most dogs attending a sport event, which sounds like a made up thing but we'll let it slide because DOGS.

According to the official canine tally, there were 1,122 doggos at Tuesday night's contest between the Sox and the Cleveland Indians. That's a lot! Frankly, thinking about it is a little overwhelming.

Just a typical day at the ballpark. #SoxDogs pic.twitter.com/DzYplVxJ6u — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) September 14, 2016

Hundreds of fluffballs and puppers of all sorts cavorting around under an Indian summer sky while the greatest sport to ever be invented plays out in the middle of it all? That warm breeze you feel is Lady Liberty smiling at the true realization of the American dream.

Read More