Meaalofa Te'o: Is this boy the next Jonah Lomu?

(CNN) Meaalofa Te'o is a 9-year-old machine making waves across the internet.

Video footage of the youngster playing at a junior rugby league gala day in Canberra, Australia's capital city, has gone viral on social media.

Te'o is seen using his size and strength to devastating effect, swatting aside opponent after opponent as he plows his way to the try line.

Physically, he's certainly not your average 9-year-old, and he dwarfs both his teammates and the opposition.

Read More