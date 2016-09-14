Paralympics day seven: Highlights from Rio

(CNN) Welcome to day seven in Rio, where there are another 54 gold medals to be won!

Today's headlines:

Former F1 driver wins paracycling gold on eve of 15-year anniversary of crash

He has a clear perception he had cheated death

With less than a liter of blood left in his body, Alex Zanardi's heart stopped seven times and he was read his last rites by a priest on the helicopter ride from the Eurospeedway to the hospital.

It was September 2001, and the Italian had been the victim of one of the most horrific crashes in the history of motorsport.

Fifteen years on from the day his car and body were severed in two, the former F1 and IndyCar driver enters the history books as a three-time Paracycling gold medalist.

Making up 20 seconds on his nearest rivals after the 20km Rio Circuit's halfway split, Zanardi was able to channel decades of racing experience to add to the golds he won on Brands Hatch circuit at London 2012.

The Italian could have turned away from elite sport forever, but his injuries have been life-changing as well as life-threatening; today, Zanardi considers his appalling accident one of the greatest opportunities of his life.

"Normally I don't thank God for these type of things as I believe God has more important stuff to worry about, but today is too much, I had to raise my eyes and thank him," Zanardi told reporters after the race.

"I feel my life is a never-ending privilege."

Now a single year shy of 50, the Italian overcame men half his age to take the title, despite originally taking up the sport to keep fit.

Zanardi will go down as one of Rio's great champions, and characterized his longevity by comparing himself to "a good Italian red wine" when speaking to CNN in the aftermath of his last Olympic triumph.

In truth, it's one of sport's great miracles he's here at all.

In spikes and on a bike

The multi-talented Kadeena Cox won the T38 400m final to claim her third medal of Rio 2016.

Cox, already with C4-5 time trial gold and T38 100m bronze to her name, pulled clear of Chinese rival Chen Junfei in the last 20m to smash the world record by a second and a half.

After running a conservative first 200m, Cox came into the final straight level with Junfei and home favorite Veronica Hipolito but, as the Brazilian's legs tied, Cox surged clear to take gold.

"I saw the Chinese girl inside me and thought 'Oh, I'm gonna have to really work for this,'" Cox told Chanel 4. "I was stumbling all over the place but I got there.

"Off the back of the bike training I knew it (fitness) would be there. I did it!"

Initially competing as an able-bodied athlete, Cox was taken to hospital in 2014 amid fears she was suffering from a stroke. After further tests she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

Cox's punishing schedule of competing in both cycling and athletics is undoubtedly taking a toll on her body, but she says the hard work of physiotherapists and doctors is keeping her in racing condition.

When asked after her 100m race why she decided to compete in two sports, despite the effects it could have on her MS, Cox admitted she didn't know what condition her body would be in for Tokyo 2020, so wants to make the most of competing at the top level while she can.

But one of the many dilemma's multi-discipline athletes face is which group of athletes to stay with at the Olympic Village.

"I'm staying with the cyclists, they're more fun than the athletes!"