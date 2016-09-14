Broncos' Brandon Marshall to donate $300 for each tackle

Story highlights Marshall met with Denver Police Chief Robert White on Tuesday

Broncos linebacker plans to be involved with other organizations that benefit the Denver community

He said he will kneel during National Anthem at Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts

(CNN) When Denver Broncos linebacker Brandon Marshall took a knee during the national anthem in the Broncos' regular-season opening game against the Carolina Panthers last week, he lost two endorsement deals.

But Marshall is going to do more, and it's coming out of his own pocket.

Following a Tuesday meeting with Denver Police Chief Robert White, Marshall said in an Instagram post Wednesday that he will donate $300 for every tackle he makes this season to organizations in the Denver community.

"On Thursday, Sept. 8, I took a knee for the National Anthem to take a stand against social injustice," Marshall said in the post. "My intent was not to offend anyone but rather to simply raise awareness and create some dialogue toward affecting positive change in our communities.

"In the last week, I've had a lot of productive conversations with people I respect, including Chief White of the Denver Police Department. I really appreciate all of them taking the time to listen to me and offer some insight and feedback on ways we can all make a difference.