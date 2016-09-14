Centcom commander: 'Trust deficit' with Russia

Story highlights Gen. Joseph Votel spoke about the cease fire in Syria

He says he is "realistic" about working with the Russians

(CNN) The top US military commander in the Middle East said Wednesday he is "realistic" about the prospects of US-Russian cooperation in Syria to counter ISIS, noting that there's a "trust deficit" with Moscow.

Gen. Joseph Votel, the commander of US Central Command, commented on a newly forged agreement between the US and Russia to establish a joint operations center to target ISIS fighters in Syria. It would require the US military share information with Russian forces on ISIS targeting and has drawn some resistance from the Pentagon.

Under an agreement reached Friday by Secretary of State John Kerry and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, the joint center would be set up only if a ceasefire that started Monday holds for seven days.

"I'm hopeful, but I'm very realistic about what's before us," Votel said at a security conference organized by the Institute for the Study of War. "There is a trust deficit with the Russians. It is not clear to us what their objectives are. They say one thing and then they don't necessarily follow up on that."

Defense Secretary Ash Carter has repeatedly expressed skepticism about Russia's intent and actions in Syria, telling CNN's Christiane Amanpour last week that Russia "could use its influence to help put an end to this civil war" in the country, which has raged for more than five years now. "They bear the responsibility of the consequences of things that they could avoid," Carter said.

Read More