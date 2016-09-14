Tim Kaine's Bishop responds to gay marriage comments

Story highlights Democratic VP hopeful Tim Kaine's faith often come at odds with his progressive politics

Comments he made about same-sex marriage appear at odds with his hometown bishop

(CNN) The Bishop of Democratic vice presidential hopeful Tim Kaine's home diocese re-affirmed the Catholic Church's stance opposing same-sex marriage following comments the Virginia Democrat made recently predicting a change in church doctrine.

Bishop Francis X. DiLorenzo of Richmond, Virginia, released a statement Tuesday that doesn't mention Kaine specifically but makes clear, from his view, there is no chance of the church ending its long-held policy.

"More than a year after the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling on marriage, and despite recent statements from the campaign trail, the Catholic Church's 2,000-year-old teaching to the truth about what constitutes marriage remains unchanged and resolute," he said.

LGBT advocates lauded a speech Kaine, who is Catholic, delivered at the Human Rights Campaign's annual gala over the weekend. In that speech, Kaine suggested that the Catholic Church -- for which he once served as a missionary -- could change its position.

"I think it's going to change," Kaine said to cheers. "Because my church also teaches me about a creator who, in the first chapter of Genesis, surveyed the entire world, including mankind, and said, 'It is very good.'"

