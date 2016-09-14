Story highlights Steph Curry said he supports Hillary Clinton for president

The NBA MVP also said the he plans to stand for the national anthem during NBA games

(CNN) Two-time NBA MVP Steph Curry said he backs Hillary Clinton for president and that he'll "most likely" stand for the national anthem during the NBA season, though he supports Colin Kaepernick's ongoing protest.

The basketball star traveled into political territory during a question-and-answer session Tuesday night at TechCrunch in San Francisco, according to the Mercury News.

Asked who he would support in the 2016 election, Clinton of Trump, Curry had a one-word answer: "Hillary."

And Curry -- who starts for the Golden State Warriors near the same city that hosts Kaepernick's NFL team, the San Francisco 49ers -- was also asked about Kaepernick's decision to kneel during the national anthem at football games. Curry said he's supportive of Kaepernick and respects his motivations, but plans to stand.

"I'll most likely stand. If you follow the way he talks and the message he's trying to send with his act, from his mouth, he's not disrespecting veterans. He's not disrespecting military. That's not his intention. He's obviously continued the act to create a conversation for more social justice and things of that nature," Curry said, according to the Mercury News' report.