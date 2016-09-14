Breaking News

LinkedIn co-founder on Trump: 'The income tax doesn't lie'

By Jason Kurtz, CNN

Updated 9:56 PM ET, Wed September 14, 2016

(CNN)Add the co-founder of LinkedIn to those calling for Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump to release his taxes.

"The income tax doesn't lie," Reid Hoffman told CNN's Erin Burnett on "OutFront" Wednesday night.
A vocal supporter of Democrat Hillary Clinton -- a woman he calls the most qualified political candidate of all-time -- Hoffman cited taxes as a clear window into a person's character and intentions.
    "It's a question of whether or not there's conflicts of interest ... (the taxes) actually show you, what the person's actually like," he said.
    Clinton has released several decades' worth of tax filings, but Trump has released none.