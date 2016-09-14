Poll: Clinton and Trump neck-and-neck nationally

In a two-way matchup, Clinton is leading Trump with likely voters nationwide 48% to 43%.

The gap has narrowed between the two candidates in a two-way matchup from a similar Quinnipiac poll in August, where Clinton was leading Trump 51% to 41% with likely voters.

Both major party candidates remain underwater when it comes to favorability, with more than 50% of likely voters holding unfavorable impressions of Clinton and Trump. About 51% see Clinton as "strongly unfavorable" compared to 26% as "strongly favorable." About 53% see Trump as "strongly unfavorable" and 22% as "strongly favorable."

Clinton has been off the trail since Sunday, attempting to recover from a case of pneumonia. She's staying at her home in New York while her husband, former President Bill Clinton, and daughter, Chelsea Clinton, appear on the trail in her place.

Meanwhile, Trump taped an episode of the "Dr. Oz Show" Wednesday during which he discussed the results of a recent physical exam in an episode to be aired on Thursday.

The poll surveyed 960 likely voters between September 8-13 and has a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 3.2 percentage points.