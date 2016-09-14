Melania Trump releases letter from immigration attorney

Story highlights The New York Post published photos which seemed to place Melania Trump in New York City in 1995

Her lawyer said Wednesday they have proof her immigration process was legal

(CNN) Melania Trump released a letter from her immigration attorney Wednesday aimed at settling questions about whether she properly followed immigration law when she came to the United States in 1996.

"I am pleased to enclose a letter from my immigration attorney which states that, with 100% certainty, I correctly went through the legal process when arriving in the USA," Trump wrote in a post on Twitter , with a photo of the attorney's letter attached.

Michael J. Wildes, Trump's lawyer who signed the letter from the firm Wildes & Weinberg, wrote, "It has been suggested by various media outlets that in 1995, Mrs. Trump illegally worked as a model in the United States while on a visitor visa. Following a review of her relevant immigration paperwork, I can unequivocally state that these allegations are not supported by the record, and are therefore completely without merit."

"Contrary to published reports, Mrs. Trump never worked in the United States in 1995 because she was never in the United States in 1995," Wildes wrote, citing immigration documents that demonstrate that Trump's first entry to the country was in 1996.