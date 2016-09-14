Story highlights Media given access to documents from three investigations

Marine recruit Raheel Siddiqui died March 18; his death has been ruled a suicide

(CNN) A Marine drill instructor at Parris Island, South Carolina, was under investigation for allegations of mistreating enlistees when he was inappropriately sent back to a new job dealing with recruits, one of whom, a Muslim, died during basic training in what the Corps has ruled a suicide, military documents show.

The drill instructor is alleged to have ordered another Muslim recruit into an industrial clothes dryer as punishment in 2015, several months before Raheel Siddiqui died after leaping from a stairwell at Parris Island after allegedly being abused by the drill instructor.

Siddiqui had threatened suicide in the days before he died, but may not have received appropriate treatment, investigators found.

CNN and other news organizations on Wednesday reviewed hundreds of pages of redacted documents detailing three investigations into abuse allegations at Parris Island.

The drill instructor has not been identified by the Marines because the service is now considering charges against him and as many as 19 others. Some of those could be criminal charges leading to a court martial, two defense officials told CNN.

