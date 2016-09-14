Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Eichenwald: Trump overseas business conflicts 'can't be unwound'

By Jeremy Diamond, CNN

Updated 7:02 AM ET, Wed September 14, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ - MARCH 19: Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks to guest gathered at Fountain Park during a campaign rally on March 19, 2016 in Fountain Hills, Arizona. Trumps visit to Arizona is the second time in three months as he looks to gain the GOP nomination for President.

    JUST WATCHED

    Report: Trump a threat to national security

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(39 Videos)

Story highlights

  • A new report out Wednesday outlines a series of Donald Trump's potential conflicts of interests
  • The report highlights issues in Turkey, Russia, India and Japan

(CNN)The author of a new report that alleges Donald Trump's businesses overseas have conflicts with America's interests said Wednesday that the Republican presidential nominee "makes money by aiding the people whose interests don't coincide with America's."

"The interests of these businesses, the interests of these politicians, often go directly against the interests of American national security. So right now you have Donald Trump in a situation where he makes money by aiding the people whose interests don't coincide with America's," Newsweek senior writer Kurt Eichenwald told CNN's Chris Cuomo and Alisyn Camerota on "New Day," adding later, "The important thing here is this is an entanglement that can't be unwound."
    The Newsweek report raised a series of questions about how Trump would handle the countless conflicts of interests inherent in his overseas business interests.
    RELATED: Businesses could pose conflicts of interest for a President Trump
    Trump has said he plans to entrust his business to his children if he is elected president, a move that would only partially distance Trump from his massive corporation and do little to quell questions about influence-peddling and conflicts of interest.
    Read More
    The report outlines a series of potential conflicts of interests, from Trump's dealings with businessmen who have been the subject of government investigations in India and Turkey to his ties to powerful Russian oligarchs.
    And where Trump has suggested significant changes to US foreign policy, the Newsweek report magnified some of Trump's business dealings.
    Trump, who has floated the idea of Japan and South Korea obtaining nuclear weapons, maintains an ongoing business relationship with Daewoo Engineering and Construction, according to Newsweek. Daewoo is one of the top South Korean companies involved in nuclear energy projects.
    In India, Newsweek raised questions about Trump's ties to powerful businessmen and political parties in the country, particularly in light of promises from Trump's son, Donald Trump, Jr, to build "a very aggressive pipeline" there with "exciting new projects" to come.
    "If he plays tough with India, will the government assume it has to clear the way for projects in that 'aggressive pipeline' and kill the investigations involving Trump's (Indian business) partners? And if Trump takes a hard line with Pakistan, will it be for America's strategic interests or to appease Indian government officials who might jeopardize his profits from Trump Towers Pune?" Eichenwald wrote.
    Trump would undoubtedly have the most expansive and complex international business portfolio of any president in US history, which would bring an added layer of scrutiny to nearly every foreign policy decision Trump would make as president.