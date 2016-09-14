Eichenwald: Trump overseas business conflicts 'can't be unwound'

Story highlights A new report out Wednesday outlines a series of Donald Trump's potential conflicts of interests

The report highlights issues in Turkey, Russia, India and Japan

(CNN) The author of a new report that alleges Donald Trump's businesses overseas have conflicts with America's interests said Wednesday that the Republican presidential nominee "makes money by aiding the people whose interests don't coincide with America's."

"The interests of these businesses, the interests of these politicians, often go directly against the interests of American national security. So right now you have Donald Trump in a situation where he makes money by aiding the people whose interests don't coincide with America's," Newsweek senior writer Kurt Eichenwald told CNN's Chris Cuomo and Alisyn Camerota on "New Day," adding later, "The important thing here is this is an entanglement that can't be unwound."

The Newsweek report raised a series of questions about how Trump would handle the countless conflicts of interests inherent in his overseas business interests.

Trump has said he plans to entrust his business to his children if he is elected president, a move that would only partially distance Trump from his massive corporation and do little to quell questions about influence-peddling and conflicts of interest.

Read More