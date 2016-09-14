Eichenwald: Trump overseas business conflicts 'can't be unwound'

Story highlights
(CNN)The author of a new report that alleges Donald Trump's businesses overseas have conflicts with America's interests said Wednesday that the Republican presidential nominee "makes money by aiding the people whose interests don't coincide with America's."
"The interests of these businesses, the interests of these politicians, often go directly against the interests of American national security. So right now you have Donald Trump in a situation where he makes money by aiding the people whose interests don't coincide with America's," Newsweek senior writer Kurt Eichenwald told CNN's Chris Cuomo and Alisyn Camerota on "New Day," adding later, "The important thing here is this is an entanglement that can't be unwound."
The Newsweek report raised a series of questions about how Trump would handle the countless conflicts of interests inherent in his overseas business interests.
Trump has said he plans to entrust his business to his children if he is elected president, a move that would only partially distance Trump from his massive corporation and do little to quell questions about influence-peddling and conflicts of interest.
The report outlines a series of potential conflicts of interests, from Trump's dealings with businessmen who have been the subject of government investigations in India and Turkey to his ties to powerful Russian oligarchs.
And where Trump has suggested significant changes to US foreign policy, the Newsweek report magnified some of Trump's business dealings.
Trump, who has floated the idea of Japan and South Korea obtaining nuclear weapons, maintains an ongoing business relationship with Daewoo Engineering and Construction, according to Newsweek. Daewoo is one of the top South Korean companies involved in nuclear energy projects.
In India, Newsweek raised questions about Trump's ties to powerful businessmen and political parties in the country, particularly in light of promises from Trump's son, Donald Trump, Jr, to build "a very aggressive pipeline" there with "exciting new projects" to come.
"If he plays tough with India, will the government assume it has to clear the way for projects in that 'aggressive pipeline' and kill the investigations involving Trump's (Indian business) partners? And if Trump takes a hard line with Pakistan, will it be for America's strategic interests or to appease Indian government officials who might jeopardize his profits from Trump Towers Pune?" Eichenwald wrote.
Trump would undoubtedly have the most expansive and complex international business portfolio of any president in US history, which would bring an added layer of scrutiny to nearly every foreign policy decision Trump would make as president.