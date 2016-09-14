Kochs shift strategy away from TV ads in homestretch pivot

Washington (CNN)The powerful network helmed by Charles and David Koch is making a homestretch pivot away from the television ads on which they've spent millions of dollars and instead embracing their more traditional role: nuts-and-bolts organizing.
The Koch network is spending $42 million of advertisements to boost Republican Senate hopefuls, marshalling resources initially intended for the presidential race toward a half-dozen Senate contests where the millions could make a difference. Now, with less than 60 days to go, the network is also encouraging supporters to donate to their nonprofits tasked primarily with the organizing voters in the key Senate states rather than continuing to saturate the airwaves, Tim Phillips, the president of Americans for Prosperity, told reporters Wednesday.
And they are adding two new targets: North Carolina and Missouri, where Democratic challengers are waging surprisingly successful bids.
The Koch network is spending $250 million on politics and policy in 2016, and are channeling their efforts in the final eight weeks on what they say is 5 million voters in eight Senate states. One group is undecided Senate voters in competitive states, regardless of who they are supporting for president. The second includes reliable Republican voters who lack enthusiasm about this November's elections.
"We're not saying there aren't going to be split-ticket voters," Phillips said. "We're just saying that's not a leading attribute to define our audience."
The decision is a recognition by the network that there are few persuadable voters remaining, and that they must turn out voters perhaps dismayed by the two presidential candidates.
They continue to making changes as polling warrants. The Kochs already canceled about $500,000 of advertising planned to air in Florida in late September on behalf of Marco Rubio. And they have already canceled ad reservations behind Rob Portman in Ohio, who has pulled away in his Senate reelection run thanks in part to $10 million in Koch network spots.
They are now not planning air any television ads after October 5, when their buys expire.