Kochs shift strategy away from TV ads in homestretch pivot

Washington (CNN) The powerful network helmed by Charles and David Koch is making a homestretch pivot away from the television ads on which they've spent millions of dollars and instead embracing their more traditional role: nuts-and-bolts organizing.

The Koch network is spending $42 million of advertisements to boost Republican Senate hopefuls, marshalling resources initially intended for the presidential race toward a half-dozen Senate contests where the millions could make a difference. Now, with less than 60 days to go, the network is also encouraging supporters to donate to their nonprofits tasked primarily with the organizing voters in the key Senate states rather than continuing to saturate the airwaves, Tim Phillips, the president of Americans for Prosperity, told reporters Wednesday.

And they are adding two new targets: North Carolina and Missouri, where Democratic challengers are waging surprisingly successful bids.

The Koch network is spending $250 million on politics and policy in 2016, and are channeling their efforts in the final eight weeks on what they say is 5 million voters in eight Senate states. One group is undecided Senate voters in competitive states, regardless of who they are supporting for president. The second includes reliable Republican voters who lack enthusiasm about this November's elections.

"We're not saying there aren't going to be split-ticket voters," Phillips said. "We're just saying that's not a leading attribute to define our audience."

