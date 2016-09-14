Story highlights Clinton has sought to cast Donald Trump as a foreign policy novice

New York (CNN) Hillary Clinton will look to highlight her foreign policy credentials next week by meeting with foreign leaders during the United Nations General Assembly in New York, according to an aide.

The former secretary of state, who has taken three days off the campaign trail to recover from pneumonia, will meet with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko.

The aide said the Democratic presidential nominee would hold "a number of bilateral meetings during the United Nations General Assembly next week," so it is expected she will also meet with other world leaders.

Clinton throughout the 2016 campaign has sought to cast Donald Trump, the Republican nominee, as a foreign policy novice who would damage international relationships.

Trump tried to counter this messaging last month by going to Mexico to meet with President Enrique Peña Nieto.

