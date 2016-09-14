Story highlights "The momentum has swung toward Trump," pollster Patrick Murray said

Trump has 44% of voters' support while Clinton has 42%

Washington (CNN) Donald Trump is leading his rivals in Nevada, a state where Hillary Clinton was leading the pack in July, in a four-way Monmouth University poll released Wednesday.

The Republican presidential nominee has 44% support of voters while his Democratic rival is at 42%, within the poll's margin of sampling error. Libertarian candidate Gary Johnson stands at 8% and the state's "none of these candidates" option received 3% of support.

"The race in Nevada is still tight, but the momentum has swung toward Trump," said Patrick Murray, director of the independent Monmouth University Polling Institute.

The poll was conducted September 11 through 13 in the days after Clinton's recent pneumonia diagnosis was made public.

Green Party candidate Jill Stein will not appear on Nevada's ballot.

Read More