Union Leader breaks with 100-year tradition, endorses Gary Johnson

Washington (CNN) The conservative New Hampshire Union Leader, the daily newspaper in Manchester, broke with a 100-year tradition of backing Republicans Wednesday by endorsing Libertarian Party nominee Gary Johnson for president.

The endorsement, written by publisher Joseph W. McQuaid comes as Trump is set to visit New Hampshire on Thursday.

"The man is a liar, a bully, a buffoon," McQuaid wrote in the op-ed about Trump. "He denigrates any individual or group that displeases him. He has dishonored military veterans and their families, made fun of the physically frail, and changed political views almost as often as he has changed wives."

McQuaid said that he supports the Libertarian ticket -- Johnson and running mate Bill Weld -- adding: "In today's dark times, they are a bright light of hope and reason."

