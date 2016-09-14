Pastor interrupts Trump to stop him from attacking Clinton in church

Story highlights Trump visited Flint, Michigan on Wednesday

He spoke at a church

Flint, Michigan (CNN) The pastor who hosted Donald Trump at her church in Flint, Michigan, interrupted the Republican presidential nominee during his speech Wednesday to ask him to refrain from attacking his rival Hillary Clinton.

"Mr. Trump, I invited you here to thank us for what we've done in Flint, not give a political speech," Rev. Faith Green Timmons of the Bethel United Methodist Church told Trump after walking to the podium while Trump was speaking.

"OK. That's good. Then I'm going back onto Flint, OK? Flint's pain is a result of so many different failures," Trump said.

Timmons, in a statement provided at the event, noted her church welcomes "all people."

"This public event is open to all and today Donald Trump came to observe. Trump's presence at Bethel United Methodist in no way represents an endorsement of his candidacy," she had said.

