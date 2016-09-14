Trump doesn't exercise, and other things we've learned from the Dr. Oz interview

Story highlights Trump's doctor, Dr. Harold N. Bornstein, said he is the epitome of health

Trump spoke to celebrity TV host Dr. Oz on Wednesday

(CNN) Donald Trump, the man whose doctor claims would be the "healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency," doesn't exercise, wants to lose at least 15 pounds and is on medication to control his cholesterol.

Those are the some of the things the Republican presidential nominee discussed on the "The Dr. Oz Show" Wednesday morning, according to audience members that CNN interviewed after the taping.

The biggest takeaway? Trump, according to Trump's doctor -- Dr. Harold N. Bornstein -- is the epitome of health.

"He said that he's in great shape and Oz seemed to agree based on the letter from his doctor," audience member Carmela Villa told CNN.

In the lengthy sit-down with celebrity TV host Dr. Oz set to air on Thursday, Trump shared at least some of the results of a physical check-up he underwent last week. The TV appearance might give the appearance of transparency, but the summary by Bornstein will likely fall far short of experts' calls for detailed information about Trump's health and medical history. The campaign says it will release detailed information from the exam later in the week.

