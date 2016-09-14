Story highlights Colin Powell's emails were posted to DCleaks, a website known to share hacked documents

The former secretary of state wrote "Benghazi is a stupid witch hunt" in a December 2015 email

(CNN) Former Secretary of State Colin Powell described the investigation into the 2012 attack in Benghazi, Libya, as a "stupid witch hunt," saying the fault lies in part on the "courageous ambassador" who died in the assault, Christopher Stevens.

In a hacked email exchange with his successor Condoleezza Rice, the December 2015 correspondence, first reported by BuzzFeed News, revealed that Rice agreed with Powell's assessment.

"Benghazi is a stupid witch hunt," Powell wrote. "Basic fault falls on a courageous ambassador who (thought) Libyans now love me and I am ok in this very vulnerable place."

But Powell noted that "blame also rests on his leaders and supports back here. Pat Kennedy, Intel community, DS and yes HRC."

Kennedy is the under secretary of state for management at the State Department.

