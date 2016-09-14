Clinton health charity to separate from foundation if Hillary wins

Story highlights All five members of its board will step down if Clinton wins

The organization will retain its acronym but remove "Clinton" from its name

Washington (CNN) A Clinton family charity focused on public health will separate itself from the Clinton Foundation, lose the family name and remove Bill and Chelsea Clinton from its board if Hillary Clinton wins the election, the organization announced Wednesday.

The move from the Clinton Health Access Initiative follows similar planning from the foundation to answer critics' concerns of potential conflicts of interests should Clinton become president.

According to the announcement from CHAI, all five members of its board will step down if Clinton wins in November. That includes the former president and his daughter, Bruce Lindsey, Ira Magaziner and Maggie Williams. Lindsey is the chairman of the Clinton Foundation and all three have been top aides to the Clintons in public office.

The organization will retain its acronym but remove "Clinton" from its name and separate from the Clinton Foundation.

Other steps include amending CHAI's bylaws to remove the Clinton Foundation's role in appointing board members and appointing a new board if Clinton wins the election.

Read More