Clinton campaign releases new health information

Dr. Lisa Bardack said she evaluated Clinton "at least" four times in September

(CNN) Hillary Clinton's campaign released additional medical information Wednesday after questions about her health intensified in the wake of her pneumonia diagnosis late last week.

She was diagnosed with mild, non-contagious bacterial pneumonia, her doctor said, a step the campaign took after the candidate had to take three days off the campaign trail after nearly collapsing at an event on Sunday.

Dr. Lisa Bardack, Clinton's personal doctor and the chair of Internal Medicine at CareMount Medical in Mount Kisco, New York, said she evaluated Clinton "at least" four times this month -- including Wednesday -- and found that the Democratic nominee had a small right middle-lobe pneumonia.

According to Bardack, "The remainder of her complete physical exam was normal and she is in excellent mental condition."

Bardack added that Clinton "is recovering well with antibiotics," including Levaquin, which she was told to take for 10 days.

