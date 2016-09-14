Story highlights Jenner is a Republican

She was working with a group that believes the GOP should promote a more inclusive message

Washington (CNN) Transgender activist and reality TV star Caitlyn Jenner visited Capitol Hill Wednesday to raise awareness of LGBT issues.

Jenner, a Republican , was in Washington working with the American Unity Fund, an advocacy group created and backed by GOP donors who believe the party should promote a more inclusive message.

Florida GOP Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, who has a transgender son, met with Jenner on Wednesday morning with the some other House Republicans.

"She talked about her faith and her journey and how the Republican Party should be open to hearing these kinds of stories," Ros-Lehtinen said after the meeting, noting that LGBT issues can be difficult for those in her party. "Caitlyn is going to continue this outreach and I think it's a positive message of love and outreach."

The Florida Republican told reporters other GOP members attended the meeting with Jenner, but she declined to identify who they were, saying she wasn't sure they wanted to discuss the session.