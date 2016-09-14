Filling in for wife, Bill Clinton flubs Hillary diagnosis

Story highlights Bill Clinton's spokesman said it was simply a misspeak

It's not the first remarks Bill Clinton has made about his wife's health this week

Washington (CNN) Bill Clinton's effort to help his recuperating wife Wednesday may have instead caused her another political headache when he said Hillary Clinton was suffering from the flu, not pneumonia, as her campaign has said.

Campaigning in Las Vegas, the former president said he was "glad" to sub in for the recuperating Democratic nominee and said she was "feeling great."

"It's a crazy time we live in where people think there's something unusual about getting the flu," Clinton then said. "Last time I checked, millions of people we're getting it every year."

A spokesman for the 42nd president quickly said Clinton misspoke.

"He clearly meant pneumonia," Angel Urena clarified afterward.

