Story highlights Russia has been extensively involved in the Syrian conflict, Bill Frelick says

Russia must use its resources to help people whose lives have been horribly disrupted

Bill Frelick is the refugee rights director at Human Rights Watch. The opinions expressed in this article belong to the author.

(CNN) I started working to help refugees in 1975 after watching TV images of Vietnamese refugees hanging from the landing skids of helicopters that took off from the roof of the US Embassy in Saigon.

As an American, I was acutely aware these refugees were fleeing an abusive conflict in which my country was heavily engaged.

Over the years, I have called on various US administrations to assist refugees in all corners of the globe -- not just those displaced as a consequence of American actions, such as Iraqi and Afghan refugees, but Bhutanese refugees in Nepal and the lost boys of Sudan.

With the UN Refugee and Migration Summit approaching Monday, I am once again engaged in pushing my government to make more robust commitments to global responsibility sharing for refugees.

Now that advocacy extends to Russia.