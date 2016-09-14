Syria ceasefire: Focus turns to aid delivery in besieged areas

Story highlights Ceasefire went into effect Monday

Aid convoys moved into Turkish border town to await authorization

(CNN) A ceasefire between Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his opponents appeared to be holding as the focus turned to aid delivery to besieged areas.

Aid convoys moved into the Turkish border town of Cilvegozu, waiting authorization from the Syrian government to enter the country and deliver supplies to eastern Aleppo.

The Syrian Foreign Ministry denied entry of humanitarian aid to Aleppo unless it is coordinated through the government and United Nations -- especially aid coming from Turkey, the state-run Syrian Arab News Agency reported.

Airstrikes have targeted Aleppo for months, with reports of death and bloodshed on a regular basis.

Between 250,000 and 275,000 people in east Aleppo have been cut off from assistance since early July, according to the United Nations.

