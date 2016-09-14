Syria ceasefire: Focus turns to aid delivery in besieged areas

Story highlights
- Ceasefire went into effect Monday
- Aid convoys moved into Turkish border town to await authorization
(CNN)A ceasefire between Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his opponents appeared to be holding as the focus turned to aid delivery to besieged areas.
Aid convoys moved into the Turkish border town of Cilvegozu, waiting authorization from the Syrian government to enter the country and deliver supplies to eastern Aleppo.
The Syrian Foreign Ministry denied entry of humanitarian aid to Aleppo unless it is coordinated through the government and United Nations -- especially aid coming from Turkey, the state-run Syrian Arab News Agency reported.
Airstrikes have targeted Aleppo for months, with reports of death and bloodshed on a regular basis.
Between 250,000 and 275,000 people in east Aleppo have been cut off from assistance since early July, according to the United Nations.
Staffan de Mistura, UN special envoy for Syria, said there has been a "significant drop in violence," with no reports of airstrikes.
Humanitarian aid has not been delivered because Syria hasn't sent a letter of authorization to the United Nations, he said.
Supplies are in warehouses ready for transportation to rebel-held east Aleppo and other besieged areas as soon as they are cleared to enter, said spokeswoman Krista Armstrong of the International Committee of the Red Cross.
No major violence
Peace appeared to be holding Tuesday, with no major violence reported on the first full day of a hard-won ceasefire brokered by the United States and Russia.
Syria and opposition groups reported sporadic incidents in the first few hours after the ceasefire went into effect at sundown (11.45 a.m. ET) Monday.
One monitoring group reported five violations occurred in and around Aleppo in the ceasefire's first hours, while state-run news agency SANA said rebels were responsible for a number of breaches in Aleppo and Homs.
But such violations are not uncommon in the early hours of a ceasefire. Eventually, the weapons largely fell silent.
The ceasefire deal calls for a halt to the violence between the Syrian regime and rebel forces, but does not cover militant groups considered terrorists, such as ISIS and Jabhat Fateh al-Sham, formerly known as al Nusra Front.
It is hoped the ceasefire will provide a window for the delivery of aid to the hundreds of thousands of Syrians in desperate need of food, medicine and other essentials.
Under the terms of the deal, if the peace holds for seven days, Russia and the United States will begin coordination to target terror groups in the conflict.
The ceasefire is the second such concerted attempt to bring peace to Syria this year. The United States and Russia coordinated a partial ceasefire in February, but violence soon resumed.
The Syrian civil war has killed hundreds of thousands of people and forced more than 5 million to flee the country, spawning an international refugee crisis.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a UK-based monitoring group, estimates that up to 430,000 people have been killed in the conflict, although an accurate estimate is almost impossible to obtain.