Israel's Shimon Peres in critical condition after stroke

Tel Aviv, Israel (CNN) Former Israeli President and Prime Minister Shimon Peres was in "critical but stable" condition Wednesday morning, a day after suffering a stroke, a hospital official said, but the nation's health minister said he was becoming more optimistic about Peres' condition.

Kreiss said Wednesday morning that doctors decided there was nothing to justify surgery for now, and that Peres was sedated and intubated in an intensive care unit.

On Wednesday afternoon, Israeli Health Minister Yaakov Litzman told reporters that he was "a bit more optimistic than I would have been last night" about Peres' condition.

Peres' relatives also indicated that they were hopeful. Peres was reacting to family members as sedation was wearing off, said Rafi Valden, Peres' son-in-law and personal doctor.

"He squeezed our hand and gave indication he is listening to us," Valden said Wednesday morning.

Doctors were discussing Wednesday afternoon whether to bring Peres further out of sedation, his spokeswoman Ayelet Frish said.

In Israeli politics for more than half a century

Peres retired from public office in 2014 after his seven-year term as president ended. By then, he had been in Israeli politics for more than half a century, holding virtually every position in Israel's Cabinet, from minister of defense to prime minister, a position he held twice.

He battled Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin for Labor Party leadership in the 1980s and 1990s, eventually becoming Rabin's foreign minister in 1992. In that role, Peres concluded the Oslo Peace Accords, for which he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1994 with Rabin and Yasser Arafat.

After Rabin was assassinated in 1995, Peres became prime minister, calling early elections so the government would have a mandate to pursue a two-state solution. But a wave of Palestinian suicide attacks left Peres struggling to defend the peace process, ultimately costing him the next election.

As Israel's ninth president, he addressed the Turkish parliament in 2007, becoming the first Israeli president to speak to a Muslim country's legislature. He called for peace talks in 2011 with the Palestinians and warned the United Nations against recognizing Palestine as an independent state outside a peace plan.

He received the US Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2012 from President Barack Obama.

Continued work for peace in Middle East

He has remained in the public eye since leaving office, continuing his work for peace in the Middle East.

In a 2015 interview with CNN, Peres expressed support for a nuclear deal with Iran and said it would be feasible for inspectors to enforce the terms of the agreement.

In July he laid the cornerstone for the Israeli Innovation Center at the Peres Peace House in Tel Aviv with President Reuven Rivlin and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The center aims to showcase Israel's technology achievements and encourage entrepreneurs and start-ups.

Tuesday's news is the latest health scare for the elder statesman.

Peres was rushed to the hospital in mid-January after suffering a minor heart attack. He underwent emergency surgery and got a stent, but would not be slowed down, asking the doctor how soon before he would be up and running again. He returned to the hospital 10 days later after suffering from an irregular heartbeat.