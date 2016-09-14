Israel's Shimon Peres in critical condition after stroke

Story highlights Israeli Health Minister Yaakov Litzman says he is more optimistic about Peres' condition

Former Israeli Prime Minister Shimon Peres suffered stroke on Tuesday

Tel Aviv, Israel (CNN) Former Israeli President and Prime Minister Shimon Peres was in "critical but stable" condition Wednesday morning, a day after suffering a stroke, a hospital official said, but the nation's health minister said he was becoming more optimistic about Peres' condition.

Peres , 93, suffered a stroke Tuesday with "a component of bleeding," said Dr. Yitzhak Kreiss, manager of Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, where Peres is being treated.

Kreiss said Wednesday morning that doctors decided there was nothing to justify surgery for now, and that Peres was sedated and intubated in an intensive care unit.

On Wednesday afternoon, Israeli Health Minister Yaakov Litzman told reporters that he was "a bit more optimistic than I would have been last night" about Peres' condition.

Peres' relatives also indicated that they were hopeful. Peres was reacting to family members as sedation was wearing off, said Rafi Valden, Peres' son-in-law and personal doctor.

