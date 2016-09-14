Photos: Former Israel Prime Minister and Nobel laureate Shimon Peres' career in politics spanned several generations. He's seen here during a meeting with Czech Foreign Minister Jan Kohout on May 5, 2010. Hide Caption 1 of 36

Photos: Shimon Peres was born on August 2, 1923 in Wisniew, Poland, where he lived before his family migrated to British-mandate Palestine in 1932. He is pictured here, center, with his mother, Sarah, and younger brother Gershon. Hide Caption 2 of 36

Photos: Peres is seen here with his wife Sonia Peres and daughter, Ziviah, in 1946. The couple also had two other children, sons Chemi Peres and Yoni Peres. Hide Caption 3 of 36

Photos: Peres is seen here at left with Moshe Dayan, center, an Israeli military leader and politician, at the Taj Mahal in India, circa 1950. Peres entered politics in 1959 as a member of the left-wing Mapai party, a precursor to the modern Labor party. His political career lasted more than half a century, and he held virtually every position in Israel's Cabinet. Hide Caption 4 of 36

Photos: Peres retired from public office in 2014 after a seven-year term as President. By then, he had been in Israeli politics for more than half a century, holding virtually every position in the Cabinet and emerging as a staunch advocate for peace in the Middle East. Here, Peres sits in his office in Tel Aviv, Israel, in November 1969. Hide Caption 5 of 36

Photos: Peres, left, with then-Israel Defense Minister Ariel Sharon on January 2, 1974 in Ras Sudar in Egypt's Sinai Desert. The two were visiting one of the sites of the 1973 Yom Kippur War between Israel and a coalition of Arab states. Hide Caption 6 of 36

Photos: Peres, then Israel's Minister of Defense, pointing over Israel's northern border towards Lebanon during a tour of Lebanese border defenses on January 22, 1976. Hide Caption 7 of 36

Photos: Defense Minister and acting Prime Minister Shimon Peres speaks with Israeli Arabs before Israelis go to the polls in Umm al-Fahm, Israel, on May 17, 1977 in the country's national elections. Hide Caption 8 of 36

Photos: Shimon Peres speaking in the Druze village of Daliyat al-Karmel in Israel on May 10, 1977. Hide Caption 9 of 36

Photos: Israeli Labor Party leader Shimon Peres in Paris in 1981. He chaired the left-leaning party until 1992. Hide Caption 10 of 36

Photos: Israeli Foreign Minister Shimon Peres, right, consults with Defense Minister Yitzhak Rabin on November 26, 1986, during a vote in the Israeli parliament, Knesset, about shipments of arms to Iran. Hide Caption 11 of 36

Photos: Right-wing Israeli Premier Yitzhak Shamir, center, walks past Labor party leaders Yitzhak Rabin, left, and Shimon Peres during a special Knesset summer session meeting on May 7, 1990, in Jerusalem. Hide Caption 12 of 36

Photos: Israeli Foreign Minister Shimon Peres, with an unidentified aide, signs a peace agreement on September 13, 1993 between Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) in Oslo, Norway. Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin, President Bill Clinton and PLO Chairman Yasser Arafat look on from behind. Hide Caption 13 of 36

Photos: Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat, left, Israeli Foreign Minister Shimon Peres and Israeli Premier Yitzhak Rabin display their Nobel Peace Prizes on December 10, 1994 in Oslo, Norway. Hide Caption 14 of 36

Photos: Israeli Prime Minister Shimon Peres, President Bill Clinton, Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak, Russian President Boris Yeltsin and PLO Leader Yasser Arafat, from left, pose at their one-day Summit of Peacemakers in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, on March 13, 1996. Hide Caption 15 of 36

Photos: Former Israeli prime minister Shimon Peres makes a passionate plea for the Labor party to join a national unity government with the Likud party during a meeting of the party's central committee in Tel Aviv February 26, 2001. Peres' leadership spans decades, and generations. He retired from public office in 2014 after the end of his seven-year term as President. Hide Caption 16 of 36

Photos: Israeli Vice-Premier Shimon Peres, left, and Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon attend the 32nd annual memorial ceremony for the late Israeli Prime Minister David Ben-Gurion in the southern Israeli kibbutz of Sde Boker on December 7, 2005. Hide Caption 17 of 36

Photos: Israel's Vice Premier and presidential candidate Shimon Peres casts his ballot during voting at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament, on June 13, 2007, in Jerusalem. Peres' two rivals withdrew from the race after Peres won the first round of voting, clearing the way for him to become Israeli's ninth president. Hide Caption 18 of 36

Photos: Israeli President Shimon Peres, center, joins hands with Jordan's Foreign Minister Abdul-Ilah Khatib, left, and Egyptian Foreign Minister Ahmed Aboul Gheit during their meeting in Jerusalem on July 25, 2007.The foreign ministers of Egypt and Jordan made a historic visit to Israel to formally present an Arab peace plan, saying they were extending "a hand of peace." Hide Caption 19 of 36

Photos: Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, left, congratulates President Shimon Peres of Israel after Peres addressed Turkey's Parliament in Ankara on November 13, 2007, becoming the first Israeli President to speak to a Muslim country's legislature. Hide Caption 20 of 36

Photos: Israeli President Shimon Peres welcomes US President George W. Bush upon his arrival at Ben-Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv, Israel, on January 9, 2008. Hide Caption 21 of 36

Photos: Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas reaches to shake hands with Israeli President Shimon Peres prior to their meeting in Jerusalem on July 22, 2008. Abbas had threatened to withdraw his forces from West Bank cities unless Israel's military halted its raids into the areas. Hide Caption 22 of 36

Photos: Democratic presidential candidate Barack Obama, then a US Senator from Illinois, walks with Israeli President Shimon Peres in Jerusalem on July 23, 2008. Hide Caption 23 of 36

Photos: Israeli President Shimon Peres stands inside a shelter as a rocket warning siren blares in the southern Israel city of Ashkelon on December 31, 2008. Israel at the time had rejected mounting international pressure to suspend its devastating air offensive against Palestinian militants. Hide Caption 24 of 36

Photos: Israeli President Shimon Peres beside the empty seat of Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan after Erdogan stormed out of a debate with Peres about the three-week Gaza War at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on January 29, 2009. Hide Caption 25 of 36

Photos: Israeli President Shimon Peres shakes hands with Likud Party leader Benjamin Netanyahu during their press conference in Jerusalem on February 20, 2009. Peres gave the hawkish Netanyahu, who became Prime Minister the following month, formal permission to put together the country's next government. Hide Caption 26 of 36

Photos: Israeli President Shimon Peres delivers a speech during a rally on October 30, 2010, to mark the 15th anniversary of the assassination of former Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin at the Tel Aviv plaza where he was shot. Hide Caption 27 of 36

Photos: President Barack Obama awards Israeli President Shimon Peres the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian honor, at the White House on June 13, 2012. Hide Caption 28 of 36

Photos: NBA star Amare Stoudemire stands with Israeli President Shimon Peres during their meeting at the president's residence in Jerusalem on July 18, 2013. Peres invited Stoudemire to play for Israel's national basketball team because of his ties to Judaism. Hide Caption 29 of 36

Photos: Israeli President Shimon Peres kicks the ball to FC Barcelona's striker Lionel Messi during a soccer clinic in Broomfield Stadium in Tel Aviv on August 4, 2013. Hide Caption 30 of 36

Photos: Israeli President Shimon Peres with Chinese children during a welcome ceremony held by Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on April 8, 2014. Hide Caption 31 of 36

Photos: Pope Francis looks on as Israeli President Shimon Peres, left, and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas greet each other during an evening of peace prayers at the Vatican on June 8, 2014. Hide Caption 32 of 36

Photos: Israeli President Shimon Peres speaks during an interview with the Associated Press at his residence in Jerusalem on July 15, 2014. Hide Caption 33 of 36

Photos: Newly sworn-in Israeli President Reuven Rivlin, left, and Parliament Speaker Yuli Edelstein applaud outgoing President Shimon Peres during a ceremony at the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem on July 24, 2014. Rivlin succeeded Peres, who had promoted peace throughout his long career but whose term ended as Israel was fighting Hamas in Gaza. Hide Caption 34 of 36

Photos: Israeli President Reuven Rivlin, left, former Israeli President Shimon Peres, center, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wear virtual-reality goggles during a presentation at the Peres Center for Peace in Jaffa on July 21, 2016. Hide Caption 35 of 36