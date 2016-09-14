Story highlights Professor: Claiming there are 'male' or 'female' brains is disingenuous

The museum says it will take another look at the exhibit

(CNN) The Science Museum in London has come under fire for an exhibit that apparently tells you whether your brain is male or female.

The interactive 'Who Am I' exhibit features a series of questions. Your answers are displayed on a 'sex-o-meter' where an arrow either lands on blue (to represent a male brain) or pink (a female brain).

According to the test, men are better at "seeing things in three dimensions" and "being able to imagine how things rotate." Women fare better "in tests that involve: distinguishing between subtle hints and details" and "having a good visual memory."

The first question asked in quiz

After a picture of the quiz was posted online, people took to Twitter expressing outrage and disbelief that such antiquated notions of gender stereotypes still has a place in a science museum.

"To be honest, I was surprised to hear about this exhibit," said Joseph Devlin, head of experimental psychology at University College London. "The Science Museum has an impressive track record and I really respect their work in science communication. This particular exhibit is not at all representative of the work they do."

