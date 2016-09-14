World Super 6: Is this the revolution golf has been waiting for?

Story highlights Perth to host new Super Six format in 2017

Organizers hoping new format will inspire fans

(CNN) It's the tournament Down Under which could turn the game of golf on its head.

Perth, Australia, will host the first ever World Super 6 in February 2017 as the sport trials a new format to bring some extra speed to the game.

The four-year-old Perth International has been axed with the competition instead set to feature 54 holes of regulation stroke play before the top 24 players face off in a six-hole match play shootout on the final day.

JUST WATCHED 2016 Ryder Cup: A history lesson Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH 2016 Ryder Cup: A history lesson 07:31

Backed by the European Tour, which will hope to attract some of the world's biggest names, organizers want to know if the faster version of the sport could spark interest from those not normally classed as golf fans.

JUST WATCHED Ryder Cup: Why Europe built a 'US-style' course Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Ryder Cup: Why Europe built a 'US-style' course 08:03

"This is an exciting day for international golf as we launch the World Super 6 Perth; a golf tournament which is set to change the way people view golf," Brian Thorburn, CEO of the PGA of Australia and PGA Tour of Australasia told reporters.

Read More