(CNN) Delicately designed, overwhelmingly dense and often an acquired taste for many in the West, mooncakes are one of the most famous foods found in Chinese communities around the world this time of year.

Every year on the 15th day of the eighth month of the lunar calendar, Chinese and other Asian cultures celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival.

Mooncakes are as important to festivities as turkey is to Thanksgiving and latkes are to Hanukah.

While Thanksgiving celebrations were first recorded in the US as far back as 1607, historians say the Chinese have been celebrating the harvest and worshiping the moon for centuries before Christ.

The Mid-Autumn Festival -- when the moon is at its fullest and brightest -- became an official celebration in China during the Tang Dynasty (618-907 AD).