Story highlights Jane Haining refused to leave Jewish girls at a Budapest school

She was arrested and died in Auschwitz - new documents cast light on her bravery

(CNN) Fresh light has been cast on the extraordinary and heartbreaking story of a Scottish missionary who gave her life to protect hundreds of Jewish schoolgirls during the Holocaust.

A handwritten will and previously unpublished photographs give a fascinating insight into the life of Jane Haining, who died at Auschwitz in 1944.

The 47-year-old refused to abandon Jewish girls in her care -- many of whom were orphans -- when she was a matron at the Jewish Mission School run by the Scottish Mission in Budapest, Hungary.

She protected 315 students at the school for four long years before finally being betrayed, which led to her arrest by the Gestapo.

Before her arrest, Haining had been urged to return to Scotland. But she refused, declaring "I shall continue to do my duty," according to the documents.

