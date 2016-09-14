Baby mice created from sperm alone

Story highlights New findings suggest sperm alone could be used to create children in the future

Research overturns almost 200 years of knowledge about fertilization

(CNN) It might be possible in the future to make babies without female eggs, new research claims.

Scientists at Bath University in the United Kingdom say they have successfully used sperm to create healthy baby mice by injecting the sperm cells directly into embryos.

"This is the first time that full term development has been achieved (this way)," Dr Tony Perry , University of Bath molecular embryologist and lead researcher, said in a statement.

"It had been thought that only an egg cell was capable of reprogramming sperm to allow embryonic development to take place."

This isn't the first time scientists have attempted unconventional fertilization techniques -- previously researchers "tricked" eggs into developing into embryos without fertilization by sperm.

Read More