At 72, Toni Basil is still so fine, with 20-something dance moves

Story highlights A video of Toni Basil's hip-hop moves goes viral

The "Mickey" singer has had a big career as a choreographer

(CNN) First of all, can wrap our heads around the fact that Toni Basil is 72 years old?

The Internet can't seem to get enough of the "Mickey" singer grooving.

A video of Basil dancing at a workshop back in July has gone viral.

Her hip-hop moves are so smooth it's hard to believe that Basil is a septuagenarian.

The video had some folks on Twitter asking if the 70s are the new 20s.

Remember "Mickey" Singer Toni Basil? Now 72, Her Dancing Will Blow Your Mind.:

Is 72 the new 24? Judging by ... https://t.co/9IzKphUYxW — OtterBoyzVancouver (@OtterBoyzRy) September 14, 2016

Read More