'Snowden' builds case for whistleblower in Oliver Stone movie

(CNN) "Snowden" features a terrific central performance in a slightly better-than-average movie. And while director Oliver Stone has found material perfectly suited to his conspiratorial interests, he simply didn't crack the code in seeking to bring this fact-based story to life with the attributes of a thriller.

"Snowden" is still worth seeing, not only for the serious issues Edward Snowden raised about government surveillance and digital eavesdropping, but also Joseph Gordon-Levitt's disappearance into the title role.

The actor masters not just Snowden's cadence but seemingly his essence -- a slightly nerdy tech genius, ultimately driven to act despite the clear knowledge that in a best-case scenario he'd be forced to become a fugitive from the U.S. government.

Gordon-Levitt is deserving of praise, and possibly more tangible accolades, which the movie as a whole doesn't merit.

One problem, both for Snowden and the filmmakers, comes in clearly explaining the threat, distilling the technical jargon into something the public/audience can fully grasp. It's a point nicely illustrated within the movie when Snowden seeks to school his girlfriend, Lindsay (Shailene Woodley), about the dangers of having the government snoop around in her private digital space even if, as she says, she has nothing to hide.

