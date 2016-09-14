Story highlights The couple reportedly have been dating since Summer Olympics

Lima calls Seacrest "charismatic" and "handsome"

(CNN) Ryan Seacrest has found his angel.

A Victoria's Secret Angel that is. The host with the most (jobs) is dating supermodel Adriana Lima.

According to his employer, E!, the new couple made a love connection while in Rio de Janeiro during the 2016 Summer Olympics. Seacrest, who hosted "Olympic Late Night" and the Brazilian beauty popped up on social media a few weeks ago.

Lima posted a photo of her and "the charismatic- handsome" Seacrest out for a meal along with fellow model Alessandra Ambrosio.

With the charismatic- handsome @ryanseacrest and the beautiful @alessandraambrosio. Com o querido @ryanseacrest e a bonita @alessandraambrosio #rio2016olympics 💋 A photo posted by Adriana Lima (@adrianalima) on Aug 2, 2016 at 11:30am PDT

Don't touch my brigadeiro! At confeitaria Colombo. 👀 Não divido meu brigadeiro na Confeitaria Colombo. 🙈 A photo posted by Adriana Lima (@adrianalima) on Aug 2, 2016 at 12:35pm PDT

There was also a pic of the three filming a segment on the beach.

