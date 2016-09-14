Story highlights
- The couple reportedly have been dating since Summer Olympics
- Lima calls Seacrest "charismatic" and "handsome"
(CNN)Ryan Seacrest has found his angel.
A Victoria's Secret Angel that is. The host with the most (jobs) is dating supermodel Adriana Lima.
According to his employer, E!, the new couple made a love connection while in Rio de Janeiro during the 2016 Summer Olympics. Seacrest, who hosted "Olympic Late Night" and the Brazilian beauty popped up on social media a few weeks ago.
Lima posted a photo of her and "the charismatic- handsome" Seacrest out for a meal along with fellow model Alessandra Ambrosio.
There was also a pic of the three filming a segment on the beach.
But Seacrest and Lima have apparently now moved to a cozier twosome.
Lima is divorced from Serbian NBA star Marko Jarić, and they have two young daughters.
Seacrest split with "Dancing With the Stars" judge Julianne Hough in 2013 after a three-year relationship. Since then he has been linked with a few women, including 2007 Miss Teen USA Hilary Cruz.