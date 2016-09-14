Breaking News

New couple alert: Ryan Seacrest and Adriana Lima

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Updated 10:20 AM ET, Wed September 14, 2016

Ryan Seacrest spent some time with model Adriana Lima during the 2016 Olympics.
  • The couple reportedly have been dating since Summer Olympics
  • Lima calls Seacrest "charismatic" and "handsome"

(CNN)Ryan Seacrest has found his angel.

A Victoria's Secret Angel that is. The host with the most (jobs) is dating supermodel Adriana Lima.
    According to his employer, E!, the new couple made a love connection while in Rio de Janeiro during the 2016 Summer Olympics. Seacrest, who hosted "Olympic Late Night" and the Brazilian beauty popped up on social media a few weeks ago.
    Lima posted a photo of her and "the charismatic- handsome" Seacrest out for a meal along with fellow model Alessandra Ambrosio.

    Don't touch my brigadeiro! At confeitaria Colombo. 👀 Não divido meu brigadeiro na Confeitaria Colombo. 🙈

    A photo posted by Adriana Lima (@adrianalima) on

    There was also a pic of the three filming a segment on the beach.
    No escritório. At The Office today with @ryanseacrest @alessandraambrosio 💋

    A photo posted by Adriana Lima (@adrianalima) on

    But Seacrest and Lima have apparently now moved to a cozier twosome.
    Lima is divorced from Serbian NBA star Marko Jarić, and they have two young daughters.
    Seacrest split with "Dancing With the Stars" judge Julianne Hough in 2013 after a three-year relationship. Since then he has been linked with a few women, including 2007 Miss Teen USA Hilary Cruz.