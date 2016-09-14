Story highlights Ryan Lochte thanked his 'Dancing with the Stars' 'family' for their support in a note posted Wednesday to Twitter

On Monday, Lochte was ambushed by protesters during the season premiere of the hit reality competition show

(CNN) Ryan Lochte has taken to social media to thank his family, friends, fans and fellow "Dancing with the Stars" competitors for their support after two anti-Lochte protestors interrupted Monday night's season premiere.

"When I asked to do the show, the one thing that I kept hearing was that it was like joining a big family," Lochte wrote in a note posted to Twitter. "After Monday's incident, I now know what that means."

On Monday, two men wearing shirts with the swimmer's name crossed out stormed the "Dancing with the Stars" ballroom floor while judges were delivering their critiques of Lochte and partner Cheryl Burke's performance.

The men, later identified by Los Angeles police as Barzeen Soroudi and Sam Sotoodeh, were quickly tackled by the show's security off-screen and later arrested for trespassing. In addition, four others also wearing shirts with anti-Lochte messaging were escorted out of the audience.

Their objection to Lochte's casting on the hit reality series stemmed from the Olympian's "over-exaggerated " claims that he and fellow swimmers were robbed at gunpoint in Rio de Janeiro.

