Joseph Gordon-Levitt on pardoning Edward Snowden

(CNN) Joseph Gordon-Levitt is well aware that many people consider Edward Snowden a criminal. Levitt does not.

"It's not simple," Levitt told CNN at the New York premiere of 'Snowden' Tuesday night. "He did break the law. He admits to breaking the law and so I understand why people feel he's a criminal ... But the thing is that the NSA (National Security Agency) was also breaking the law millions of times every day."

Levitt plays Snowden in the upcoming film of the same name, directed by Oliver Stone. The film follows Snowden's career from patriotic citizen to being labeled a traitor when the former NSA contrator leaked a trove of classified documents to the press.

Snowden, who has been charged with espionage, fled the United States in 2013 and found asylum in Russia. He s currently campaigning for President Obama to pardon him before his presidential term is up.

"I know that he would love to come home. Look, I feel like I'm an actor, I'm not a lawyer and I'm not really the expert on any of that but I do believe that [he should come home]," Levitt told CNN. "When the government is breaking laws like that, that gets scary to me, that's our democracy slipping away."

