Renee Zellweger on playing Bridget Jones: We're both prone to 'badly timed disasters'

(CNN) Renee Zellweger sees aspects of herself in the lovingly awkward character of Bridget Jones.

"[We're both] prone to different sorts of disaster. Badly timed disasters," Zellweger told CNN at an event this week to celebrate the third film in the Jones franchise "Bridget Jones's Baby."

"[Bridget] is known for her imperfections and trying to maintain composure despite whatever challenges she's facing," Zellweger said. "I love her openness. I love her vulnerability. I love how authentic she is."

Still, Zellweger said she felt a little stressed about returning to the role.

"[I was under] self-imposed pressure because so many people love this character and I don't want to do a disservice to her and misrepresent it in some way," she said.

