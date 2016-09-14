Wukan police offer rewards for arrest of 'criminals' following mass protests

Story highlights Police offer $15,000 reward after violent protests

Locals have been protesting the arrest of several village leaders

The village was a rare example of democracy in China following successful 2011 protests

Hong Kong (CNN) Police in China's Guangdong province are offering large rewards for the arrest of five men following violent protests that broke out in the small fishing village of Wukan Tuesday.

Videos and photos taken by locals and shared online showed villagers hurling rocks and other projectiles at heavily armed riot police holding shields and firearms.

A witness in the village told CNN he'd seen police "attacking villagers" and that "multiple people were injured."

On Wednesday, the Lufeng City Public Security Bureau, which oversees Wukan, offered a 100,000 yuan ($15,000) reward for detaining any one of five "suspected criminals": Wei Yonghan, Cai Jiaxia, Yang Shaoji, Liu Hanchai and Hong Yongzhong.

Photos of five alleged Wukan protest leaders broadcast on local TV. Police are offering a $15,000 reward for their arrest.

"Those who harbor or shelter these five shall be prosecuted in accordance with the law," police said, adding that those who took part in demonstrations could be "pardoned from legal responsibilities" if they stopped protesting immediately.

