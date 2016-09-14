Typhoon batters Taiwan, barrels toward mainland China

Hong Kong (CNN) China has issued its highest warning for high ocean waves as Typhoon Meranti slices its way toward the mainland after pounding Taiwan.

The powerful storm slammed southern Taiwan early Thursday local time, bringing winds of up to 230 mph (370 kilometers per hour) -- faster than a Formula One race car -- at one point and torrential rains.

As Meranti plowed toward the mainland, heavy rain has been socking Xiamen, a Chinese city across the Taiwan Strait, CNN correspondent Matt Rivers reported.

Rough waters seen from the Chung Hwa bridge in Taiwan's Taitung county.

Rough waters seen from the Chung Hwa bridge in Taiwan's Taitung county.

Roads blocked by fallen branches amid heavy winds and lashing rain in southern Taiwan.

Roads blocked by fallen branches amid heavy winds and lashing rain in southern Taiwan.

Storm damage is seen near Fugang fishing port in southern Taiwan.

Storm damage is seen near Fugang fishing port in southern Taiwan.

Huge waves wash over a ship in a fishing port in Taitung county, Taiwan.

Huge waves wash over a ship in a fishing port in Taitung county, Taiwan.

Waves crash into a beach in Taitung county, in southern Taiwan.

Waves crash into a beach in Taitung county, in southern Taiwan.

A local resident removes a rock from a blocked road in Pingtung county in southern Taiwan.

A local resident removes a rock from a blocked road in Pingtung county in southern Taiwan.

A truck is overturned in southern Pingtung county, Taiwan on September 14, 2016. The island is bracing for the impact of Super Typhoon Meranti.

A truck is overturned in southern Pingtung county, Taiwan on September 14, 2016. The island is bracing for the impact of Super Typhoon Meranti.

Meranti is closing in on eastern China's Fujian Province.

The storm's center is within 50 miles (80 kilometers) of the coast and should make landfall around 2 p.m. ET Wednesday (2 a.m. local time Thursday) near Xiamen.

Mainland emergency crews and officials braced for the deluge.

"The typhoon will bring gales and heavy rains when it makes landfall," meteorologist Li Mei said, according to state-run Xinhua news agency.

No longer super but still dangerous

Meranti had been classified as a super typhoon, but the storm -- though still dangerous -- has weakened to typhoon status, the Joint Typhoon Warning Center said late Wednesday.

It's now the equivalent of a Category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale

Continued weakening of the storm is expected, but Meranti should remain at typhoon strength for about the next 12 hours, forecasters said.

The main threats to land include large storm surges and coastal inundation, inland flash flooding, mudslides and damaging winds in excess of 90 mph (150 kilometers per hour).

Closings and cancellations in southern Taiwan

Schools and offices across the south of Taiwan closed , and dozens of flights were canceled, according to news reports.

Two people were injured, according to Taiwanese authorities. More than 500,000 households lost power, Taiwanese state-run Central News Agency said.

More than 370 domestic and international flights were canceled, train services were suspended and roads were closed.

As of 7 a.m. local time Wednesday, around 1,500 people had been evacuated from the affected areas, Li Wei-sen of the Taiwan Central Emergency Operating Center told CNN.

Almost 4,000 military and police personnel were deployed to prepare for potential future evacuations, but he said authorities are not expecting major damage or destruction.

In West Dawu, rainfall totaled 707 millimeters or nearly 28 inches, and flood warnings are in place for 16 rivers, the news agency said.

Strong impact expected in China

But the main brunt of the storm will fall on mainland China.

Authorities in six southeastern provinces as well as Shanghai have initiated emergency response measures as Meranti approaches, according to Xinhua

The storm could be the strongest to hit Guangdong province in 47 years if it makes landfall in the eastern part, Xinhua reported.

"It only took nine hours for Meranti to grow into a super typhoon from a typhoon," Guangdong meteorologist Zhang Dong told the news agency.

"Packing winds between 202 to 220 kilometers per hour, it is interacting with another storm, Malakas, 1,000 kilometers away, and the route could be hard to predict."

China's National Meteorological Center issued a red typhoon warning at 6 a.m. local time Wednesday, while authorities cautioned that waves eight to 13 meters (26 to 42 feet) high could be expected in the northeastern South China Sea.

"Gales and waves up to 12 meters high have been observed off the eastern coast of Taiwan, as the 14th typhoon this year moves westward and is expected to hit the coast of Fujian, Zhejiang and Guangdong provinces on Wednesday and Thursday," Xinhua reported.

Meranti forecast: next 5 days

Surges are expected off those three provinces, officials said.

The State Oceanic Administration trigged "a class-II emergency response, the second highest level," ships have been ordered back to harbor and people have been told not to venture outside, according to the news agency.

Meranti underwent rapid intensification Monday and Tuesday, growing from a Category 1 equivalent storm to a Category 5; the typhoon has maintained winds of 190 mph (305 kilometers per hour) for nearly 24 hours.

Storm veterans

Despite being a frequent target for powerful Pacific typhoons, Taiwan has a track record of limiting their deadly impact. But storms often turn deadlier as they move to the mainland. The flatter terrain -- prone to storm surges and inland flooding -- and higher population density often result in a great number of deaths or displacement of people.

In July, Super Typhoon Nepartak hit in almost the same location as where Meranti is forecast to travel. Nepartak caused at least three deaths in Taiwan and cut power to more than 500,000 but became much deadlier as it moved to the mainland.

Despite weakening to a tropical storm, Nepartak and its associated heavy rainfall of up to 10 inches killed more than 80 people.

Meranti is expected to be much stronger when it hits the mainland, with winds around 130 mph (210 kilometers per hour), or the equivalent of a Category 4 hurricane in the Atlantic or Gulf of Mexico.