China set to launch Tiangong-2 space lab

Hong Kong (CNN) China is set to launch a second space lab into orbit Thursday, a crucial step in Beijing's ambition to have a permanent space presence.

A Long March 2F rocket is expected to blast off at 10.04 p.m. local time (10:04 a.m. ET) from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in the Gobi Desert carrying the lab, known as Tiangong 2 or "Heavenly Palace," state media reported.

The Long March 2F carrier rocket is scheduled to blast off on September 15, 2016.

The new lab is able to host astronauts for much longer than its predecessor, the Tiangong 1, which was launched in 2011. It has two cabins -- one for astronauts and experiments, the other for equipment.

It will dock with the space lab and the two astronauts will spend 30 days there carrying out experiments -- making it China's longest mission yet.

