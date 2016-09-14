Breaking News

How to rebuild a war zone: The vision of a young architect in Syria

By Hazel Pfeifer, CNN

Updated 2:18 AM ET, Thu September 15, 2016

How to rebuild Syria?
How to rebuild Syria?

Story highlights

(CNN)Marwa al-Sabouni lives on a noisy street near the old part of Homs, one of Syria's most decimated cities. Cars honk outside her door, but destruction is only one street away. Every horizon shows rubble from buildings shattered by the Assad regime's deadly bombing.

Syria's third largest city, Homs became known as the "capital of the revolution" when thousands of its residents rose up to protest against government oppression in 2011. The city became a rebel stronghold and paid a high price: its old mosques and churches, souks and squares now lie in ruins.
    Read: How architecture redefines the refugee crisis
    As an architect, Sabouni's vision of Homs as a battleground started long before the war. Her new book, "The Battle for Home: The Vision of a Young Architect in Syria," is an extraordinary telling of how the city's structure led, in part, to its downfall, and how architecture can heal the deep rifts in the country's social and urban fabric.
    Overview of the inner configuration of Krak des Chevaliers in Talkalakh, Syria showing recent damage
    The Tekkiye Suleymaniye complex in Damascus
    A typical neighborhood in Babr Amr, southwestern Homs
    The Church of St Mary of the Holy Belt in Homs, its main entrance damaged
    Betweeen two minarets in Old Homs
    A neighborhood in Homs reduced to rubble
    Tradesmen and the interior of the covered section of the Old Souk in Homs
    Bab Houd in Old Homs
    An Islamic-style rib vault
    Al-Hijaz train station in Damascus
    Remote, unfinished modern social housing tower blocks built by the government
    Khalid Ibn-Walid Mosque in Homs, its main facade and minaret damaged
    Khan As'ad Pasha Al-Azm in Damascus
    Inside Khan As'ad Pasha Al-Azm in Damascus
    The village of New Baris, designed by Hassan Fathy
    Prefabricated caravans on the playground of an evacuated school
    Cross-section of a Tree unit.

(A Tree unit is part of modular network of layered apartments proposed by Sabouni. They can spread both vertically and horizontally.)
    Cross-section of a Tree unit.

    (A Tree unit is part of modular network of layered apartments proposed by Sabouni. They can spread both vertically and horizontally.)
    Street view showing intersecting units
    The official plans for the rebuilding of the district of Baba Amr in the southwest of Homs
    How urban planning fueled a fire

    Sabouni feels the way the city was developed and planned contributed to sectarian tensions that helped fuel the fire behind the revolution. Urban ghettos segregated according to religion or origin, and a lack of public places where people could mingle and work together left the city bereft of a sense of cohesion, and its inhabitants starved of a collective identity.
    Read: Can contemporary art save the world?
    "This vandalism that happened to the built environment made people not care about each other, and become very alien from each other and from the place," Sabouni says over Skype from Homs.
    The book weaves her personal journey as a young architect and mother with the story of Homs' past, present and future -- the ancient city of mummies and dark tunnels that lie beneath the surface; the corruption and cronyism that lead to the destruction of public spaces and the neglect of old buildings; and the need for a new type of inclusive architecture in order to avoid the mistakes of the past.
    "(Old places like souks) had a major role in bringing people together to interact with each other," she says. "We need to emphasize this to bring life again to the cities... Not building slums and social housing and trying to solve a problem by creating another problem, by creating isolated blocks, more concrete."

    Life in a war zone

    Everyday life poses challenges, from the mundane to the life-threatening.
    At the height of the conflict, bullets flew through Sabouni's kitchen window, and she and her family slept and woke to the sounds of bombing and buildings shaking.
    For two years, she did not see the moon. Since government forces took control of most of the city in 2014, the real difficulty has been wrestling with the basics like food, heat and light. For those stuck in the limbo of war, everyday domestic battles for survival become the fabric of existence once the bombs have stopped falling.
    Sabouni's passion for the built environment is clear, and yet the realities of living in a war zone provide a grim sense of perspective.
    "When you hear about people dying in the street, just dropping down like birds, or open your window and see kids who have died just a moment ago from a mortar, you don't worry very much about the death of a building," she says.
    Read: Syrian artist Imranovi's graphic portrayal of his country's struggle
    And yet in times of war, architecture can take on a deeper meaning, as summed up by one of the passages in her book:
    "Our homes do not just contain our life earnings, they contain our memories and dreams, they stand for what we are. To destroy one's home should be taken as an equal crime to destroying one's soul."
    It is this sense of the preciousness of home that Sabouni says underlines her vision for rebuilding Syria, "recapturing the values that used to be represented in areas that were successful in binding people and making them feel at home."
    "The architecture that we all should strive for is the architecture that builds a home."