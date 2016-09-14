Chile demonstrator's defiant stare goes viral

Story highlights Moment was captured during demonstration by families of the 'disappeared' in Chile

She was marching to mark 43 years since the Pinochet military coup

(CNN) The defiant look in a young woman's eyes as she stared at an armored riot policeman has prompted this photograph from Chile to go viral.

The unidentified young woman was photographed during protests in Santiago, marking 43 years since the bloody military coup, which resulted in President Salvador Allende being overthrown, killed, and replaced with a military government led by Augusto Pinochet.

The protesters were honoring the victims of the Pinochet regime -- the dictator was accused of ordering the torture and killing of thousands of people during his 17 years in power. He died in 2006 without ever being tried on the allegations.

The march was organized by an association representing relatives of the disappeared.

Read More